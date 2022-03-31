Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.13. 19,758,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,260,541. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

