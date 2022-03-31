Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,449,000 after acquiring an additional 141,550 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,549,000 after acquiring an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,551,000 after acquiring an additional 54,162 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 776.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 656,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after acquiring an additional 581,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24,835.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,570,000 after buying an additional 246,862 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.49. 54,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,849. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $176.31 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.62.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

