Vanilla Network (VNLA) Trading 7.9% Lower This Week

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $4,848.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for about $4.75 or 0.00010223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00047058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.84 or 0.07222815 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,571.39 or 1.00325978 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

