Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,232,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.48% of Vasta Platform worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,008,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 222,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vasta Platform presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Shares of Vasta Platform stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $469.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. Vasta Platform Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.41 million. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. Analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

