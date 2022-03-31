VAULT (VAULT) One Day Volume Tops $40.00

VAULT (VAULT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00003047 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $770,415.22 and approximately $40.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00047011 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.73 or 0.07150489 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,741.32 or 1.00030576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00046029 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 552,938 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

