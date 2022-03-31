Velas (VLX) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $550.22 million and approximately $14.22 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002662 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003382 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,281,785,172 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

