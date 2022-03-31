Veles Tops One Day Volume of $6.00 (VLS)

Veles (VLS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. Veles has a market capitalization of $19,161.28 and $6.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,420.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.54 or 0.07228633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00266681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.26 or 0.00791164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00101159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012775 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.88 or 0.00460750 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.45 or 0.00397345 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,444 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,938 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

