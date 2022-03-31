Wedbush Comments on Chewy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Chewy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.05.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.20. Chewy has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $97.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2,139.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.