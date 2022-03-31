Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GRAY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

GRAY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,606. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.07.

Graybug Vision ( NASDAQ:GRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

