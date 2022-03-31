Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nutrien (NTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) recently:

3/31/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $91.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/25/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/22/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $87.00.

3/7/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/4/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/1/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $94.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/28/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $87.00.

2/22/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

2/18/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $80.00 to $90.00.

2/18/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $89.00.

2/18/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/16/2022 – Nutrien was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $103.99. 3,682,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $74.98. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

