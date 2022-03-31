WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Shares Up 13.6%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) shot up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.59 and last traded at C$5.59. 1,400,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,088,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.92.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -32.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.52.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

