Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) & Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Head-To-Head Survey

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Hanmi Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $82.41 billion 2.24 $21.55 billion $4.98 9.73 Hanmi Financial $257.17 million 2.91 $98.68 million $3.22 7.64

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 26.43% 12.73% 1.11% Hanmi Financial 38.37% 16.13% 1.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wells Fargo & Company and Hanmi Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 3 14 0 2.82 Hanmi Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus target price of $57.03, suggesting a potential upside of 17.68%. Hanmi Financial has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.81%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Hanmi Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.0% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Company has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses. Its financial products and services include checking and savings accounts, and credit and debit cards, as well as home, auto, personal, and small business lending services. The Commercial Banking segment provides financial solutions to private, family owned, and certain public companies. Its products and services include banking and credit products across various industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management services. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a suite of capital markets, banking, and financial products and services to corporate, commercial real estate, government, and institutional clients. Its products and services comprise corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, equity, and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities services. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, and trust and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net worth, and ultra-high-net worth clients. It also operates through financial advisors. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

