West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $418.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $389.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.56. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.68 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

