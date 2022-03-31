Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $180.32 on Thursday. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $180.26 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

