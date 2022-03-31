Wilder World Price Reaches $1.56 on Major Exchanges (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $133.12 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00003466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wilder World has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00037169 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00107203 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,233,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

