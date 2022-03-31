Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Holdings Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Wingstop worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,598,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148,976 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 7.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 800,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 55,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 652,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,987,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares in the last quarter.

WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

WING opened at $119.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.96 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

