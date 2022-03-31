Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Downgraded by TD Securities

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$3.00. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s previous close.

XBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.06.

TSE XBC traded up C$0.08 on Thursday, reaching C$2.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,430. The firm has a market capitalization of C$338.44 million and a PE ratio of -14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.40. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$1.37 and a 1 year high of C$5.49.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

