Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$3.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$4.00. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 46.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.06.

Shares of TSE:XBC traded up C$0.08 on Thursday, hitting C$2.22. 1,241,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,430. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$1.37 and a 12 month high of C$5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$338.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

