Zacks: Analysts Anticipate APA Co. (NYSE:APA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $0.68. APA reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $9.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $11.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

Get APA alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on APA in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

APA stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,972,885. APA has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.