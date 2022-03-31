Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) to report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.88. AT&T posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 51,913,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,856,086. AT&T has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.