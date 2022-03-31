Zacks: Analysts Anticipate F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $38,129,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $1,044,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,370,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,048,000 after purchasing an additional 848,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 898,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 161,356 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

