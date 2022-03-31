Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) to Announce $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.72. Principal Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Principal Financial Group.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,138. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

