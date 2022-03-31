Zacks: Analysts Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Announce $1.34 EPS

Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

ADM opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 81,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

