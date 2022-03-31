Zacks: Analysts Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.91. Honeywell International posted earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.46 to $8.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE HON traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,579. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

