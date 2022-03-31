Zacks: Analysts Expect Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.13). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nerdwallet.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million.

NRDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nerdwallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 13,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,286.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 84,900 shares of company stock worth $852,925 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,099,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,622,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC bought a new stake in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,888,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRDS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,804. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.42. Nerdwallet has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

