Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Claros Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Claros Mortgage Trust.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Shares of NYSE CMTG traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 256,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,165. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTG. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,856,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,064,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,091,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate (CRE) finance company, focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional CRE assets located in the United States markets. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders.

