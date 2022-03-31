Zacks: Brokerages Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Post -$1.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.49). GameStop posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 204.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.52) to ($2.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($1.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other GameStop news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alain Attal acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 41.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 7.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 57.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 17.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GME opened at $166.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.15 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. GameStop has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $344.66.

About GameStop (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.