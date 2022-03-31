Zacks: Brokerages Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is ($0.06). SunPower reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. SunPower’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in SunPower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SunPower by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.48. 5,281,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,294. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

