ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $988.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

ZIMV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.84. 215,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,281. ZimVie has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ZimVie Inc involved in the Dental and Spine markets which develops, manufactures and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat Spine pathologies and support Dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. ZimVie Inc is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

