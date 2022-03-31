ZINC Price Reaches $0.0044 on Exchanges (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. ZINC has a market capitalization of $24,827.21 and $6.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZINC has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00036667 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00107178 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

