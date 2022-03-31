ZooKeeper Tops 1-Day Volume of $681,204.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $11.58 million and approximately $681,204.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00047058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.84 or 0.07222815 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,571.39 or 1.00325978 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00045368 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 124,978,606 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.