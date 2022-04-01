$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DocGo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocGo will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DocGo.

Get DocGo alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, began coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of DCGO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.69. 924,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,986. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44. DocGo has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $11.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,054,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocGo (Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocGo (DCGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.