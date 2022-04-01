-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.02). NOV reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 38.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in NOV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $70,433,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $53,249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 625.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,085,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.98. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

