-$0.07 EPS Expected for Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Timber Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timber Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Timber Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Timber Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMBR. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $455,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 173,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMBR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 320,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,444. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

