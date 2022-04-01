-$0.07 EPS Expected for Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Timber Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timber Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Timber Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Timber Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NYSE TMBR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 320,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,444. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
About Timber Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.
