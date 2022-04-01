-$0.10 EPS Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Equities analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMAGet Rating) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ADMA Biologics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADMA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,603,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 113,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 4,008,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,197. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $372.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

About ADMA Biologics (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.