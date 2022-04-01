-$0.10 EPS Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ADMA Biologics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADMA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,603,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 113,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 4,008,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,197. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $372.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

About ADMA Biologics (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.