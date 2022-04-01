-$0.13 EPS Expected for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Planet Labs PBC.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

PL opened at $5.08 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $47,970,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $35,414,000. Data Collective II GP LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $22,877,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $6,553,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,690,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors.

