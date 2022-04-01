$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings. Points International reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Points International in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Points International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of PCOM opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.00 and a beta of 1.43. Points International has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

