$0.14 EPS Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings. Points International posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million.

PCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Points International in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ PCOM opened at $18.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. Points International has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $276.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

