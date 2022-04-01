$0.17 EPS Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. Sensus Healthcare posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 342.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $10.12 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.57 million, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 50,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $512,292.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nicolas Soro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

