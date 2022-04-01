$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. Accel Entertainment posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accel Entertainment.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

ACEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,880 shares of company stock worth $2,043,640 over the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $88,147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,352,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after buying an additional 220,626 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,324,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 977,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 135,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.