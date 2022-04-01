$0.42 EPS Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) to announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.48. Atlas reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

NYSE ATCO opened at $14.68 on Friday. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atlas by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

