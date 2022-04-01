$0.50 EPS Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. BRP Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRP Group.

Several brokerages have commented on BRP. Bank of America upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

BRP stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

