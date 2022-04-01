$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) to post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Alerus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $477.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

