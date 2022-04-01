$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AGNC Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.64. AGNC Investment posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AGNC Investment.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. 9,422,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,102,511. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.00. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after buying an additional 298,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after buying an additional 459,644 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

