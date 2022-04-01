-$0.68 EPS Expected for IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.73). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IsoPlexis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISO. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IsoPlexis stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,646. IsoPlexis has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01.

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

