-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. Oncorus posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Oncorus in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Oncorus stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 5.15. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncorus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,755,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 248,560 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth about $3,162,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in Oncorus by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 361,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Oncorus by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

