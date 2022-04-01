$0.84 EPS Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.55. 990,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.73.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

