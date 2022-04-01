$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) to announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.92. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average of $87.89. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $77.79 and a twelve month high of $122.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

