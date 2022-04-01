1,108,284 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,108,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,107,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 34.0% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned about 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,143,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,182,000 after buying an additional 1,352,940 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,595,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,239,000 after acquiring an additional 363,481 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,597,000 after acquiring an additional 318,008 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,459,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,438,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,682. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

