13,303 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.58. 3,455,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,215,132. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $204.24 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

